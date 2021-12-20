'Spider-Man' 4 Is Already In Development, Marvel Doesn't Want Fans To Have “Separation Trauma” After 'No Way Home'

Spider-Man: No Way Home arrived in theatres last week and it was such an emotional rollercoaster, it’s safe to say that we aren’t quite over it. The film featuring Tom Holland’s Peter Parker cracked open the multiverse, saw iconic Spidey movie villains make a comeback and left fans cheering collectively for a major portion of its run-time. The film not only opened to great critical reception but also revived box offices across the world, including India where he broke ticket sales records. And while we’re still reeling from the fever dream that watching No Way Home felt like, Sony and Disney/Marvel are all set to develop the next chapter – Spider-Man 4.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, producers Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige spilt details about what’s next. Feige revealed, “Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after “Far From Home” [the previous Spider-Man movie, in 2019]. That will not be occurring this time.”

The separation trauma Feige talks about is the little spat Sony and Disney/Marvel had back in 2019 over the rights to Spider-Man and other Sony-owned Marvel characters which would affect their involvement in the MCU. With all that behind them, the makers can largely be in agreement with how the characters are placed in movies. Spider-Man is one of the biggest properties for the studios so it isn’t surprising that we will see more of him going forward but if Spider-Man 4 is in the works, this will be the first time a Spidey film gets a fourth instalment following a threequel. While it’s too early to delve into plot details, the film’s ending leaves room for fresh stories to be explored.

This section of the article contains spoilers from Spider-Man: No Way Home

No Way Home ended with the world forgetting that Peter Parker is Spider-Man and that includes his girlfriend MJ, best friend Ned, Happy and presumably all the Avengers he’s worked with in the past. With his anonymity re-established, it will be interesting to see what the character does next.

“At the end of the movie we just made, you see Spider-Man make a momentous decision, one that you’ve never seen him make before,” said Pascal. “It’s a sacrifice. And that gives us a lot to work with for the next film,” she added.

Of course, we also have two explosive post-credit scenes that unleash a bunch of possibilities. Read more about them here:

The idea of Spider-Man 4 in the works already is huge for the fandom. But the question of whether they will be able to top No Way Home remains. However, one must remember that as the MCU moves ahead into Phase 4, not all storylines will be filled with fan service and surprises.

