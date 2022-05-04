Mel B and Emma Bunton will make celebrity appearances in the new season of The Circle US.

The Spice Girls stars, otherwise known as Scary and Baby Spice, feature as part of the fourth edition of the Netflix reality series.

In the show, people interact solely through a special online app, rather than in person.

As a result, no contestant can be completely sure whether they’re speaking to the real person behind the display picture, or someone who’s created a fake profile.

Instead of portraying themselves in the game, Mel B – real name Melanie Brown – and Bunton join together to create the single profile of “Jared”.

Rather than competing for the $100,000 (£79,790) cash prize for themselves, the “Wannabe” singers aim to fool the majority of their competitors for the chance to increase the prize fund by $50,000 for a total of $150,000 (£119,691).

In a promotional video, released on Wednesday (4 May), the bandmates reveal themselves as contestants in the game.

“We are coming into The Circle to spice things up a bit, don’t you think?” Bunton says, after which Brown reveals that they’re big fans of the show.

“You’re obsessed, I’m obsessed, so when they asked us – no brainer!” Brown explains.

Episodes 1-4 of season four of The Circle US are streaming now on Netflix. Episodes 5-8 will be available on 11 May.

Source Link Spice Girls stars Mel B and Emma Bunton to compete in new season of The Circle US