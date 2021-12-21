Spice Girls: Mel C says the girl group is ‘constantly’ talking about another reunion tour

Mel C has revealed that Spice Girls have continued to discuss plans for another reunion tour, after the success of their 2019 comeback shows.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, when the 47-year-old singer was asked whether fans could expect to see the girl group reunite on stage once more, Mel C responded: “I really hope so.”

“We’re talking about it. We are talking about it constantly,” she told stand-in host Howard Mandel.

“It was always the plan. We did these amazing stadium shows two years ago. It was the best thing we’ve ever done. The creative was so incredible. We had the best time.”

The Spice Girls – Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Victoria Beckham and Mel C – originally formed in 1994.

Earlier this year, Mel C told People that another tour “has to happen” after the group’s reunion concerts in 2019.

The singer also claimed that she hopes to get Beckham – who opted not to join the girls in 2019 – onboard this time.

The “Spice girls” pose for photographers in front of Cannes Martinez Hotel in 1997. (AFP/Getty)

Beckham, 47, left Spice Girls in 2000. She joined her former bandmates for the Return of the Spice Girls Tour between 2007 to 2008, but did not take part in the 2019 shows.

“It took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says, ‘You know, I’m not doing it because things feel different now than they used to,’” Beckham told Vogue in 2019.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

She added: “I’d rather concentrate on my family and my company. I’m 45 now and very happy to be the woman I am… I’m not trying to change, I want to be the best version of myself. Before I turned 40, I wasn’t that confident. I learned to listen to my gut feeling.”

Spice Girls released Spice 25 – a deluxe edition of their 1996 album – in October 2021 to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Spice Girls: Mel C says the girl group is ‘constantly’ talking about another reunion tour