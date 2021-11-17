Speaker rebukes Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer over sleaze scandal row

The Speaker has rebuked Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer during a heated Commons row over the Westminster sleaze scandal.

The prime minister was told off four times by Lindsay Hoyle for trying to ask the Labour leader questions about his second job.

A furious Sir Lindsay told Mr Johnson to sit down, adding: “You may be the Prime Minister of this country but in this House I’m in charge.”

He repeated a familiar refrain that the session was “Prime Minister’s Questions” and that it was “to for the Opposition to answer your questions” about Sir Keir’s legal work.

The prime minister had asked Sir Keir to reveal which clients he had worked for while an MP.

He also accused Sir Keir of “Mish-conduct”, a pun on the name of the law firm Mishcon de Reya, where the Labour MP was offered a job.

But Labour leader Sir Keir concluded the exchange by calling Mr Johnson a “coward”, which the Speaker said amounted to unparliamentary language.

“’Coward’ is not what is used in this House – and I’m sure that the leader of the opposition will withdraw it,” the Speaker said.

After his own rebuke, Sir Keir said: “I withdraw it – but he’s no leader” – referring to the prime minister

The Speaker Sir Lindsay said the change showed that the parties had not learned from the corruption scandal which engulfed Westminster.

“I don’t think this has done this House any good today,” he said.

“I’ll be quite honest, I think it’s been ill-tempered, I think it shows the public that this House has not learnt from the other week, I need this House to gain respect but it starts by individuals showing respect for each other.”

