Spanish chef claims Victoria Beckham ‘changed whole menu’ for celebrity wedding

A Spanish celebrity chef has claimed that Victoria Beckham “changed the whole menu” with “strange” demands during a celebrity wedding she attended.

Dani Garcia, who owns the Smoked Room restaurant in Madrid, spoke about his experience serving the former Spice Girl in an interview on national Spanish television on Monday night.

The Andalusian chef said he created the menu for the wedding of former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos and his model wife Pilar Rubio.

But when it came to Beckham’s dietary requirements, Garcia said: “It was very strange.

“Victoria Beckham changed the whole menu. It was very sad because when you make such an effort, not just me and my team but the bride and groom and everyone else to create such a unique menu.

“Hers was totally different and just based around vegetables.”

Garcia, who became Malaga province’s first chef to score three Michelin stars for his now-closed namesake restaurant, added that Beckham had other “odd” requests for the evening, which he had “never seen in my life”.

“She had coconut water, all the time, a bowl of mints, and then on the other side, hydroalcoholic gel which is very famous now but back then wasn’t because the Covid pandemic hadn’t started,” he explained.

“It was complicated giving Victoria her menu that night.”

The chef made his comments on the popular chat show, El Hormiguero, which has featured guests such as Justin Bieber and Will Smith in the past.

Beckham, 48, has previously admitted to being a restaurant’s “worst nightmare” due to the limited types of food she will eat – which includes salt on toast.

Last year, on the River Café’s Table 4 podcast, she told host Ruth Rodgers: “This is where I sound even more boring in the food department. I like whole grain toast with salt on it.

“It’s that carbohydrate that makes you feel comforted and I love salt. To most restaurants, I’m probably their worst nightmare.”

The fashion designer added: “I love some steamed vegetables, some balsamic vinegar and then to season myself. I like things to be cooked in a very simple way. I don’t like oils or butters or sauces.”

Her restrictive diet was confirmed by her husband of 23 years, David Beckham, who told the same podcast earlier this year: “I get quite emotional about food and wine, when I’m eating something great I want everyone to try it.

“Unfortunately I’m married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years. Since I met her she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables, she will very rarely deviate from that.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Spanish chef claims Victoria Beckham ‘changed whole menu’ for celebrity wedding