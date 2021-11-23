The Spanish government will pass a new 5 per cent tax on audiovisual production and force streaming platforms, such as Netflix, to air shows in regional languages.

Catalonia’s separatist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) made the announcement on Tuesday.

The measures come in exchange for ERC’s critical support for the leftist coalition government’s 2022 budget bill.

They will include an obligation that 6 per cent of the streaming platforms’ content is in Spain’s co-official languages.

These are: Catalan, Galician and Basque, ERC’s lawmaker Gabriel Rufian told reporters.

He did not specify if that would require original content or simply dubbed or subtitled.

Reuters

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Spain to force streaming platforms to use regional languages