Spain tightens immigration controls for British travellers at Gibraltar border

Spain’s immigration officers have tightened controls at its border with Gibraltar, local press is reporting.

Police have reportedly this week been asking non-EU arrivals, including Britons, to provide evidence of their onward travel as well as accommodation reservations in Spain before they are permitted to enter the country.

Authorities in Gibraltar have raised concerns about a “change in approach” by Spanish border officials, while some non-EU travellers told press they had been asked to prove their financial situation before entry.

British traveller Julie Quartermaine told The Olive Press: “At the border, we had to prove we had €100 (£84) per day per person for the duration of our stay.

“The woman officer was apologetic but said she had to see enough for the 10 days we planned to be in Spain either in cash or in a bank account.

“I had to pull up online banking on my phone and show I had at least two grand to cover me and my husband.”

Julie, from Cheam in Surrey, said it was quite a shock, adding, “There was a man ahead of us in the queue emptying out his wallet to show he had the cash.”

Gibraltar’s chief minister, Fabian Picardo, issued a statement saying he was aware of the reports about tighter border measures for those crossing into Spain.

“We are receiving reports of a change in approach to non-Gibraltarian, third country nationals, crossing the frontier into Spain. We will be taking up these issues with the UK and Spanish authorities,” he said.

Post-Brexit, the UK is subject to more stringent rules when entering the Schengen Area, including Spain.

But such rules are officially suspended for arrivals from Gibraltar, while the two countries negotiate a post-Brexit agreement on border controls.

It is thought that citizens from third countries who have a right to residence in Spain, and those in possession of a Gibraltar Civilian Registration Card, have so far avoided the extra scrutiny at the border.

The Independent has contacted the Spanish government’s communications department for comment and clarity on the current border rules.

