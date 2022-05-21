UK holidaymakers who have not had a coronavirus jab can now travel to Spain by showing a negative PCR or lateral-flow antigen test when they arrive.

Since 1 December, the country has had a strict ban on unvaccinated travellers from non-EU countries, because of fears over the Omicron variant of Covid-19. It was one of the strictest entry rules in Europe.

But now the Spanish government has announced passengers who have not had a jab may enter the country with immediate effect.

Fully vaccinated passengers will still need to show proof of vaccination.

The government announced that all UK travellers, except children under 12, must show a certificate of vaccination, a certificate of recovery or proof of a negative diagnostic test, such as a PCR test.

Any PCR test must have been carried out in the 72 hours before departure, and an antigen test must have carried out in the 24 hours before departure.

The change brings rules for non-EU travellers into line with EU passengers.

Spain’s tourism minister Reyes Maroto said the “new phase of the pandemic” meant Spain could relax its rules.

She said the country was emerging as one of the most desired destinations in the world – despite currently suffering a heatwave with temperatures of up to 42C.

Spain is one of the few countries in Europe to still require proof of vaccination.

The UK removed all its remaining international Covid travel restrictions for entry on 18 March.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Spain relaxes Covid entry rules for unvaccinated UK travellers