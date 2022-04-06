Spain opens up to unvaccinated British visitors

Barely a week before the Easter weekend, the UK’s most popular overseas nation, Spain, has opened up to unvaccinated British visitors with immediate effect.

Until now only those with proof of vaccination or a certificate of recovery from Covid-19 have been accepted.

But the official state bulletin has expanded the range of permitted travellers from the UK to include unjabbed individuals who have taken a test before departure.

Cheap, swift lateral flow tests taken within 24 hours of departure to Spain will be acceptable.

In 2019, Spain welcomed 18.1 million British visitors – an average of 50,000 arrivals per day

Traveller numbers collapsed during the coronavirus pandemic. At the start of 2020, Spain was imposing tough requirements – insisting all arrivals aged 12 or over were fully vaccinated.

For thousands of British families, that rendered February half-term holidays impossible.

Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of the Advantage Travel Partnership, called the Spanish move a “step in the right direction”.

It follows France – the second-most popular nation for British holidaymakers – making a similar move a week ago.

Many European countries appear engaged in “competitive reopening” – seeking to ease travel restrictions to lure back tourists.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

