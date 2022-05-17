Spain extends Covid travel rules to 15 June

Spain has extended its strict Covid-19 restrictions until 15 June, which include only allowing fully vaccinated people to enter the country and retaining masks on public transport.

The initial government order around public health and Covid-19, implemented in July 2020, was set to be lifted on 15 May.

But on Saturday 14 May Spain’s Ministry of the Interior signed an extension that will take the current guidelines up to midnight on 15 June.

The extension order states: “The border order to be issued by the Minister for Home Affairs extends all current restrictions on Spain’s external land, sea and air borders under the recommendations of the Council of the European Union due to the health crisis caused by Covid until 24.00 hours on June 15, 2022, and replaces the current one, which expires on Sunday, 15 May.”

At present, holidaymakers aged 18 and over must have had two vaccine doses in order to visit Spain. Your second jab must have been given within the past 270 days, after which point you need a booster jab.

Alternatively, they could show proof of recovery: travellers can use the UK proof of Covid-19 recovery record or a recovery certificate issued by a relevant health authority or medical service.

The rules are slightly different for those aged 17 and under: teens aged 12-17 can visit by presenting a negative PCR result from a test taken within the 72 hours before they arrive in Spain (antigen tests are not accepted).

Meanwhile children 11 and under do not have to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a PCR test – but they must have a health form filled in with their details (as must all international visitors).

On 20 April, Spain dropped its requirement to wear a mask in crowded outdoor spaces and indoor locations outside of public transport – including planes, trains, buses and ferries – hospitals and care homes, pharmacies and health centres.

Spain and Italy are outliers in a European landscape where more than 15 holiday destinations have now dropped all Covid-related restrictions.

On Monday, the EUstopped advising travellers to wear masks on planes, with airlines in the bloc able to make their own rules regarding mask-wearing.

In most cases, airlines still ask holidaymakers to wear a mask during a flight where the departure point or destination still requires masks on public transport.

Spain and Italy – which has also extended its Covid health rules into June -both made it clear that they still expect visitors to wear masks on planes into the country and as they disembark.

