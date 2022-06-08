Spain defender Leila Ouahabi to swap Barcelona for Manchester City

Manchester City have announced the signing of Spain wing-back Leila Ouahabi from Primera Division winners Barcelona.

The 29-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with the Women’s Super League outfit and will officially join them on July 1 after her current deal with the Catalan club ends.

Ouahabi was a member of the Barca side who won the Champions League last year and her other successes include five Spanish titles and seven domestic cup triumphs.

The left-sided defender has earned 46 international caps and featured at the 2019 World Cup.

Ouahabi came through the youth ranks at Barcelona but also had a three-year spell at Valencia from 2013-16.

She is currently training with her national side ahead of Euro 2022 and will link up with City after this summer’s tournament.

City head coach Gareth Taylor told the club’s website: “Leila is a player who has become accustomed to success throughout her career, and we’re thrilled that she has joined us in a bid to continue that here in England.

“She is a player who we have admired for a long time given her standing in the game and to finally have secured her signature is incredibly exciting.”

