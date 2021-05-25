SpaceX Adds 60 More Starlink Satellites To Constellation

Elon Musk is pushing aggressively for his dream to provide affordable internet service to people in remote areas. His aerospace company SpaceX has launched another batch of Starlink internet satellites. The satellites were launched aboard Falcon 9 rocket. The 60 flat-paneled broadband satellites will bolster the network and thus the connectivity. The satellites were successfully placed into Earth’s orbit. The rocket took off from the launch center at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in San Francisco. This was the 14th launch of SpaceX this year. The rocket landed at sea after launching satellites. It was the 10th flight for SpaceX’s reusable system.

Musk expressed joy over SpaceX’s feat. He said that this is the first time when a Falcon rocket booster attained a double digits-mark in flights. This is the second time when SpaceX launched Falcon 9 within a week. Musk wants to build a fully reusable system to launch satellites. The company describes Falcon 9 as a partially reusable vehicle. Its first stage is capable of re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere after separation from the second stage and land vertically. SpaceX achieved this feat first time in 2015. The rocket is capable to lift payloads of about 23,000 kgs. SpaceX said that the rocket’s first stage re-entered nearly nine minutes after the launch. It touched down on the drone ship in another successful landing.

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation by SpaceX in the low Earth orbit. The constellation has thousands of small satellites. These satellites orbit Earth in synchronization. The transceivers are based on the ground. SpaceX has already launched more than 1,000 small satellites to set up its constellation. The latest launch is a part of Musk’s target to cover the entire Earth with the Starlink project. The aerospace firm is now focusing on densifying the network of satellites. According to SpaceX’s claim, Starlink services are best for regions where connectivity is a challenge. The company is targeting to launch 2,000 more small satellites this year. These satellites will deliver high-speed connectivity. Meanwhile, Starlink is already providing beta service in the US and other countries as it continues with the expansion plan.