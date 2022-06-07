Southgate: Germany taking the knee is ‘important sign’

Gareth Southgate said that Germany’s decision to take the knee was an “important sign” after England players were booed when they took the knee during their match with Hungary on Saturday (4 June).

“I think we’re united in our beliefs”, Southgate said.

The gesture is symbolic of standing against racism and was started by American football player Colin Kaepernick when he kneeled during the US national anthem as it played at an NFL game.

