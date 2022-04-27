Southern California takes unprecedented step to declare water shortage emergency

An unprecedented water shortage emergency has been declared in Southern California.

Officials made the announcement on Tuesday that, from 1st June, outdoor water usage would be restricted for around six million people.

The affected areas include parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties.

More follows

