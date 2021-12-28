Southampton vs Tottenham predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Tottenham will look to move into the top four in the Premier League in a match against Southampton on Tuesday.

A 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday saw the club move into fifth and manager Antonio Conte’s presence is starting to come through. But the boss insists the momentum at Tottenham is different to what he built at Chelsea.

“I think that this is different to the momentum at Chelsea. I don’t like to compare different situations. [There is] too big a difference with my experience in the past.

“Also because I remember very well that I started the season [when at Chelsea] and when you start the season you get to make a decision about your players and work with them. We need to continue to exploit the confidence that is going to improve. We know very well that we have a lot of job to do.

“It’s good to score three goals with your strikers and good to keep a clean sheet but we need to work very hard to improve the situation.”

But how can fans watch and what’s the team news? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off 3pm on Monday, 28 December at St Mary’s Stadium.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available for fans to watch on Amazon Prime. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Team news

For Southampton, Jack Stephens, Nathan Tella and Lyanco are all expected to be out after testing positive for Covid. Alex McCarthy is another doubt with a thigh injury.

Meanwhile, Cristian Romero and Ryan Sessegnon won’t feature for Spurs due to injuries. Antonio Conte says he will not rotate unnecessarily despite the heavy fixture list.

Predicted line-ups

Southampton: Caballero; Valery, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud; S. Armstrong, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo; Adams, A. Armstrong

Tottenham: Lloris; Tanganga, Dier, Rodon; Doherty, Ndombele, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Dele, Bergwijn; Kane

Odds

Southampton – 13/5

Draw – 12/5

Tottenham – EVS

Prediction

Despite having to rotate the squad somewhat with a quick turnaround in games, Conte’s inspired leadership has woken Spurs out of their poor form and they should continue their winning run against Southampton. The Saints do head into the match on the back of a win and will lodge a good contest but they will be outmuscled by the visitors. Southampton 1-3 Tottenham.

