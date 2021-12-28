Southampton vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, lineups and more from fixture today

Antonio Conte’s first interview as Tottenham Hotspur manager

Follow live coverage as Southampton host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side come in fresh from the heartening 3-2 win over West Ham on Boxing Day. The Austrian is expected to hand starts to Che Adams, Stuart Armstrong and Adam Armstrong, who were all on the bench last time out. Nathan Tella should also return to the squad after a recent positive Covid test, but defenders Lyanco and Jack Stephens are still out due to the virus.

Spurs head to St Mary’s on Tuesday on the back of a fourth win in five matches, a stirring 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace. Goals from Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min fired Antonio Conte’s side up to fifth in the Premier League table and the Italian will be looking for more of the same at St Mary’s.

Follow all the latest throughout the afternoon:

Southampton vs Tottenham: Confirmed lineups Southampton: Forster; Walker-Pieters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Valery, S, Armstrong, Long, A. Armstrong Tottenham: Lloris, Emerson, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Winks, Dele; Son, Kane Jamie Braidwood 28 December 2021 14:00 1640699764 Southampton vs Tottenham This game is one of the few to survive as Covid postponements sweep the country. The number of matches postponed on Wednesday has risen to 15 with the Yorkshire derby between Sheffield United and Hull among those to fall victim. Fifteen games remain on, with two of them in the Premier League. Leaders Manchester City are due to visit Brentford, while third-placed Chelsea are at home to Brighton. Sheffield United's home game with Hull joined the Sky Bet Championship fixtures between Birmingham and Peterborough, Reading and Fulham and Swansea and Luton to be postponed. Ben Burrows 28 December 2021 13:56

