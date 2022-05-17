Southampton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (AFP via Getty Images)

Follow all the action as Southampton host Liverpool in the Premier League this evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side head into tonight’s fixture four points adrift at the top, having played one game less, and know a surprise defeat would see Pep Guardiola’s side crowned champions. Liverpool will have to make do without Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, who both picked up knocks during the club’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea last weekend. Klopp has suggested he could make several more changes to his starting line-up due to the short turnaround as the Champions League final against Real Madrid looms at the end of the month.

Southampton have avoided the threat of relegation despite a somewhat disappointing campaign. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side sit 15th in the table but have taken just one point from their last four league fixtures, with a 3-0 defeat against Brentford last weekend compounding their recent woes. Can they produce a seismic upset to decide the season with a game to spare, though?

Follow all the action live below:

Show latest update 1652806808 Early team news for Southampton vs Liverpool Southampton could see Fraser Forster and Stuart Armstrong return after both players returned to training at the weekend. They have been struggling with back and knee problems respectively but tonight’s game may be too soon for them and it is more likely that they’ll feature against Leicester on Sunday. Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have been ruled out for tonight’s clash after the pair went off during Saturday’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea at Wembley. Fabinho is also missing with a muscle injury while Andy Robertson is a doubt after feeling cramp on Saturday. Michael Jones 17 May 2022 18:00 1652805908 Southampton vs Liverpool Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Southampton’s Premier League clash with Liverpool. The Saints have already secured a spot in the competition next season and will be looking to end the year on a high. They’ll draw on memories of this fixture from January 2021 when Danny Ings scored inside the opening two minutes and the home side held on to give Ralph Hasentuttl’s men their first win in nine Premier League meetings against the Reds. However, the Liverpool of this campaign are a different prospect altogether. They are still fighting to achieve an unprecedented quadruple having already secured the Carabao and FA Cups. Jurgen Klopp’s men are also into the final of the Champions League and trail Manchester City by four points in the Prem. That means they must beat Southampton tonight to keep the pressure on City and take the title race into the final day of the season. If they lose this evening the title will once again be heading to Manchester. Michael Jones 17 May 2022 17:45

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Southampton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight