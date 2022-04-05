Southall fire: Blaze near Heathrow Airport with huge black smoke clouds seen for miles

A large fire has broken out in west London close to Heathrow Airport, with 10 fire engines and dozens of firefighters sent to tackle the blaze.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to a fire at a garage on Tachbrook Road in Southall on Tuesday morning after a huge plume of thick black smoke was seen in the sky.

Around 70 firefighters who attended the blaze were still working at the scene more than an hour after the fire started.

LFB said the fire was “producing heavy smoke” and urged residents in the area to close their windows and doors.

Station Commander Graeme Hunter, who was at the scene, said: “The fire is producing heavy smoke, which is visible for miles.

“We are urging residents in the area to close their windows and doors.”

LFB was called at 11.45am with fire crews from Southall, Hayes, Feltham, Heathrow and surrounding fire stations at the scene.

The fire brigade said the cause of the fire is not yet known.

More follows…

