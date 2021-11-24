South Korean President Moon Jae-in Praises BTS For Their Historic Win At The American Music Awards 2021

2021 has been a phenomenal year for global K-pop group BTS, and the septet continues to make their fans and country proud. The Bangtan Boys recently created history at the 2021 American Music Awards by winning all the awards they were nominated for which even included the Artist of the Year Award as well. While BTS became the first Asian group to win the prestigious award, in addition to the other wins (Favorite Pop Duo/Group and Favorite Pop Song), they went on to surpass the likes of Drake, The Weeknd and others to gain the top honours.

While BTS ARMY flooded the internet with joy, South Korean President Moon Jae-in joined the bandwagon by penning a congratulatory note. The Blue House shared the note and wrote, “A big congratulations and thanks to BTS for winning the AMAs. We deliver the message of President Moon Jae-in.” As translated by a BTS fan, the note talked about South Korea’s rise as the world’s most dynamic soft power in the past six decades, along with a congratulations message for BTS for their historic win at the AMAs.

대통령님, AMA 수상을 축하해 주셔서 감사합니다. 한국 대중음악이 세계 주류 음악시장에서 의미 있는 성과를 냈다는 점에서 저희도 자긍심을 느낍니다. 앞으로 더 다양한 분야의 우리 문화와 아티스트 분들이 전 세계인의 마음을 사로잡기를 기대합니다! 😀 — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 23, 2021

Responding to the note, BTS replied, “Mr President, thank you for congratulating us on our AMAs win. We also feel a sense of pride regarding the meaningful achievement Korean pop music has made in the global music market. We look forward to our culture and artists capturing the hearts of those all over the world in a greater variety of fields in times to come!”

BTS, who attended the event, even delivered an entertaining performance on their popular track ‘Butter’ and later joined British band Coldplay as the two groups delivered a stunning performance on their bilingual track ‘My Universe’. Apart from the South Korean all-boys band, renowned music artists like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion also managed to win top honours at the AMAs.

