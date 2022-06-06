South Korea and US launch missiles in response to North Korea tests

The US and South Korean militaries launched eight ballistic missiles into the sea Monday (6 June) in a show of force matching a North Korean missile display a day earlier.

The tit-for-tat firings were aimed at demonstrating the ability to respond swiftly and accurately to North Korean attacks, the South Korean military said.

Officials on Sunday detected North Korea launching short-range missiles from at least four different locations, in what appeared to be a single-day record for the country’s ballistic launches.

