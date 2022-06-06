South Korea and US launch missiles in response to North Korea tests

Posted on June 6, 2022 0

The US and South Korean militaries launched eight ballistic missiles into the sea Monday (6 June) in a show of force matching a North Korean missile display a day earlier.

The tit-for-tat firings were aimed at demonstrating the ability to respond swiftly and accurately to North Korean attacks, the South Korean military said.

Officials on Sunday detected North Korea launching short-range missiles from at least four different locations, in what appeared to be a single-day record for the country’s ballistic launches.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link South Korea and US launch missiles in response to North Korea tests