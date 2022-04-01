South Korea Air Force says mid-air collision between two KT-1 trainer jets, fatalities unknown

South Korea’s air force said on Friday that two of its KT-1 trainer aircraft collided midair and crashed. Authorities are checking for any fatalities.

