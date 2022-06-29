A 3.5 magnitude earthquake shook parts of South Carolina on Wednesday.

The earthquake struck at 2.43pm and was centred near Elgin, 20 miles northeast of the state capital Columbia, and was the strongest recorded in the state in eight years.

Almost 4,000 people reported to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) that they felt the quake, with residents as far away as Augusta noticing the tremors.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division said there have now been more than 30 earthquakes near Elgin since Christmas.

A 3.4 earthquake jolted residents out of bed in the early hours of Sunday morning, and there have been several aftershocks in the days since.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link South Carolina’s strongest earthquake in eight years rattles state