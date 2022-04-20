South Carolina Supreme Court temporarily halts planned execution by firing squad

The South Carolina Supreme Court has temporarily paused the state’s plan to begin executing death row inmates via firing squad.

Prior to the ruling, Richard B Moore, convicted of killing a store clerk in 1999, would’ve been the first person executed by firing squad under the plan, on 29 April.

Now jail officials must comply with a temporary stay.

Utah is the only state to have executed someone by firing squad in modern US history, most recently in 2010.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

