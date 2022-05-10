One of the leading Democratic candidates for governor of South Carolina has renewed his calls for the state to end its celebration of Confederate Memorial Day and instead make Election Day a state holiday.

Joe Cunningham, a moderate who fomerly represented the Charelston area in the US House of Representatives, first proposed ending the celebration shortly after launching his gubernatorial bid last year.

“This is another example of how our state continues to live in the past,” Mr Cunningham said. “It’s embarrassing. When I’m governor, we’re going to end Confederate Memorial Day and make Election Day a state holiday instead.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link South Carolina gubernatorial candidate calls for end of ‘embarrassing’ Confederate Memorial Day