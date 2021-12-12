South African president Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for Covid

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has tested positive for Covid, his office has said.

He he was tested on Sunday after feeling unwell and is being treated for mild symptoms, the presidency added in a statement.

Mr Ramaphosa is self-isolating in Cape Town and is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service. He has delegated all responsibilities to deputy president David Mabuza for the next week.

Mr Ramaphosa, 69, is fully vaccinated. His office’s statement did not say whether he had been infected with the omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa.

