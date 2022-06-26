South African nightclub deaths: At least 22 young people found dead in Cape Town

South African authorities are investigating the deaths of at least 22 people found inside a popular tavern in the city of East London.
Emergency services were scrambled to the Enyobeni Tavern early on Sunday morning and found a number of bodies.
Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said: “The circumstances under which they died are under investigation.”
The police spokesperson added it was too early to determine the cause of death of the young adults aged between 18 and 20 years old.
