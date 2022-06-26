South African authorities are investigating the deaths of at least 22 people found inside a popular tavern in the city of East London.

Emergency services were scrambled to the Enyobeni Tavern early on Sunday morning and found a number of bodies, with several others reportedly injured.

Relatives have not yet been given permission to see the bodies, say local reports, and have been calling out the names of dead loved ones.

The cause of the tragedy is not yet known but there are reports it could be due to a poisonous substance such as a gas leak or a possible stampede at the tavern.

Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana told Newsroom Afrika: “The SAPS confirms an incident where people were found dead in a tavern in Scenery Park in the area of East London.

“We received this report in the early hours of Sunday. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation as we speak.

“We do not want to make any speculation at this stage, our investigation is continuing.”

Brigadier Kinana added that it was too early to determine the cause of death of the young adults aged between 18 and 20.

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link South African nightclub deaths: At least 22 young people found dead as police probe cause