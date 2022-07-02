South Africa vs Wales LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from first Test in Pretoria

Wales face South Africa in Pretoria

Wales face South Africa in the first Test of their summer tour today.

Flanker Tommy Reffell, who helped Leicester Tigers win this season’s Gallagher Premiership title, will make his debut in the back-row alongside Dan Lydiate and Taulupe Faletau. Lydiate and centre George North return to international rugby after more than a year away from the Test match arena because of serious knee injuries.

Head coach Wayne Pivac has opted for Will Rowlands and Adam Beard as the second-row partnership, meaning 150 times-capped Alun Wyn Jones is on the bench. Jones is joined among the replacements by fellow British and Irish Lions player Josh Navidi, with Tomos Williams providing scrum-half cover for Kieran Hardy.

Hardy is elevated to the starting XV as captain Dan Biggar’s half-back partner, with North joined in midfield by Saracens’ Nick Tompkins. For the hosts, Elton Jantjies lines up at 10 and Damian Willemse at 15 in the place of Handre Pollard and Willie le Roux respectively. Follow all the action below with our live blog:

Show latest update 1656769589 South Africa vs Wales Three games against the Springboks in South Africa, with two of those at altitude, provide a fierce examination for Wales. They suffered a chastening 22-21 Six Nations home defeat against Italy last time out and have never toppled South Africa on home soil, losing all 10 previous encounters. Three of those defeats were in Pretoria – by scorelines of 37-21, 53-18 and 96-13 – which underlines how big a task awaits them. Even though it was eight years ago, Wales can take heart from a one-point loss against the Springboks in Nelspruit on their last visit, with six survivors from that encounter featuring in Pivac’s match-day 23, but South Africa are clear favourites. Ben Burrows 2 July 2022 14:46 1656769529 South Africa vs Wales After two thrilling matches this morning, here’s serving number three of top drawer rugby union from southern hemisphere where Wales face their toughest task of Wayne Pivac’s coaching reign with the first of a three-Test series against world champions South Africa. Pivac’s team play in Pretoria, Bloemfontein and Cape Town, starting on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld, where they will be greeted by a 50,000 capacity crowd. We will have all of it for you right here. Ben Burrows 2 July 2022 14:45 1656765842 England beaten by 14-man Australia in first Test England collapsed to a fourth successive defeat as their magic touch against Australia finally deserted them in a 30-28 loss in the series opener at Optus Stadium. The Wallabies had second row Darcy Swain sent off for a headbutt in the 34th minute but Eddie Jones’ tourists were still unable to secure a ninth successive victory in the fixture. It is the second match in a row that they have been unable to finish off 14-man opposition after being routed by the Barbarians at Twickenham in their most recent outing. Harry Latham-Coyle 2 July 2022 13:44 1656765684 Eddie Jones is last in front of the Sky Sports microphone “We had enough moments in the game to win it. At 14-9 with 20 minutes to go we should have put the game away but we didn’t. Now we’ve got to win the series 2-1 and make sure we don’t let them off the hook next time. “In some ways a red card can work against you. The referee then starts to referee it differently, and we probably didn’t adjust well enough today. “The message at halftime was to put more pressure on them and we did that in spurts, but a couple of times we were on their line and didn’t finish it off We’ve got to tidy up our ability to finish in attack. Defensively we could have gone after them a bit more. “[Henry Arundell] is going to be a good player. If he can keep learning and work hard, he’s going to be a special talent for us. There are somepositives to come out of a loss that we are very disappointed in.” Harry Latham-Coyle 2 July 2022 13:41 1656765375 Dave Rennie on his side’s victory “I’m really proud. We lost Quade before the game, we lost Allan and Banksy before half-time, and then the red card. We lost collisions on both sides of the ball so I’m really rapt with the characted and the decision-making in the second half. “I thought our leaders did a fantastic job problem solving on the run. We know England have got a lot more in them so we will be ready for that next week. We gave away too many penalties, so there is plenty to tidy up for us.” (Getty Images) Harry Latham-Coyle 2 July 2022 13:36 1656765182 A big win for Australia Australia probably needed a win like that. There were times in that first half where it looked like a day where everything might go wrong, Quade Cooper injured before kick-off, two more starters also forced off early, and then that Darcy Swain sending off. But it speaks volumes about the character that Dave Rennie has instilled in the side that they managed to stay in, and then decisively win the game. Their big players stood up – Michael Hooper, Nic White, Samu Kerevi – and Noah Lolesio grew increasingly into the game after his late call-up to start. The manner in which they attacked an England side on the ropes to extend their advantage showed a real ruthless edge, too – and that Pete Samu score ended up necessary. Harry Latham-Coyle 2 July 2022 13:33 1656764680 Henry Arundell makes an impact This was rather good on debut from Henry Arundell. Harry Latham-Coyle 2 July 2022 13:24 1656764578 F/T: Australia 30-28 England It’s another tough day for England. Eddie Jones’ team are continuing to struggle to put teams away even when dominant for good periods. There was plenty to like about the manner in which their carriers attacked and so often won the gainline, but there was little of true incision that followed it and take the opportunities that should have come. Those two late scores for Henry Arundell and Jack van Poortvliet rather paper over quite significant cracks. Their attack still looks very disjointed, and they lacked control and direction in the second half. Harry Latham-Coyle 2 July 2022 13:22 1656764239 And some thoughts from Michael Hooper “With all those things that happened, you can’t plan for that. I’m proud of our coaching staff to come up with a plan and our guys to partially execute that tonight. “We’ll break down the game, what worked, what didn’t, how we can flip that around in seven days time. We know there will be a different beast coming and we’re expecting to improve as well.”” Harry Latham-Coyle 2 July 2022 13:17 1656763929 A disappointed Courtney Lawes speaks to Sky Sports “Very disappointed obviously. We came with a strategy that we didn’t execute, and Australia were the better team, so fair play to them. “We spoke about discipline and we didn’t execute on that front. That let us down. Our defence wasn’t good enough today, but we played some good rugby. That’s the good thing, we’ve got a chance to right our wrongs [next week].” Harry Latham-Coyle 2 July 2022 13:12

