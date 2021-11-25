South Africa to be put on red list as experts say new Covid variant is ‘worst we’ve seen so far’

South Africa is to be added to England’s travel ‘red list’ after scientists raised the alarm over a new Covid-19 variant described as the “worst one we’ve seen so far”.

Flights from the popular tourist destination will be suspended from midday on Friday, Sajid Javid, the health secretary said.

Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe will also see flight connections to England suspended and all five countries will be added to the red list.

More follows…

