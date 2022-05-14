Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward take the Queen's place in royal box at horse show

Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward attended the third day of the Royal Windsor Horse Show with their daughter Lady Louise.
Prince Edward presented the awards for the Best Turned Out Trooper.
The Earl and Countess of Wessex stood in place of the Queen in the royal box, after the monarch attended the event the previous day.
The Queen’s attendance of the second day of her horse’s parades was her first public appearance since missing the State Opening of Parliament.
