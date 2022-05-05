Sophie Turner wants to move back to UK permanently for her ‘mental health’

Sophie Turner has admitted she is homesick for her native UK stating, “I miss England so much.”

The Game of Thrones actor currently lives in Miami with her husband, singer Joe Jonas, and their one-year-old daughter, but the 26-year-old is keen to return to the country of her birth.

“I miss England so much,” she told Elle UK.

“The people, the attitude, everything. I’m slowly dragging my husband back. I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family.”

The 26-year-old, who is currently pregnant with her second child, said that England “would ideally be the final destination” for her growing family, but that Jonas wasn’t onboard with the transatlantic move just yet.

“[Joe] might take quite a bit of convincing!” she said. “My parent’s house is the epitome of the English countryside — horses, sheep, cows.”

She added that she would “love” her daughter “to get the education and school life that I was so lucky to have.”

In the meantime, Turner soothes her homesickness with familiar British treats.

“I buy stuff from the British Marketplace,” she said. “In the States, the chocolate ain’t good, the crisps ain’t good. It’s not the same. I need my Bisto gravy — all the good s**t!”

Turner and Jonas began dating in 2016 and married in two separate ceremonies in 2019.

The Louis Vuitton ambassador also admitted that when she first met Jonas at 20-years-old she was “very mentally unwell”, but credited her husband’s support in helping her “save [her] life.”

“He was like: ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself,’” she recalled. “That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way.”

The couple welcomed their first child, 21-month-old daughter Willa, in 2020.

“It’s what life is about for me — raising the next generation,” she said.

“The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

