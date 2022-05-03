Sophie Turner has credited her marriage to Joe Jonas as something that kept her spirits high after the end of Game of Thrones.

The actor played Sansa Stark in the HBO series, which ran for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019.

Soon after the show’s end, Turner married singer Jonas in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in May 2019, after three years of dating.

Now expecting their second child together, Turner has spoken out about feeling “glad” she had her relationship with Jonas to occupy her mind after the show finished.

“I’m quite glad I had that next thing to move on to,” she told ELLE UK. “If I hadn’t found Joe, I think I would have felt quite lost after Game of Thrones.”

Continuing her tribute to her new life change, she admitted that though she experienced feelings of loss, she was also excited by the prospect of change.

Turner said: “And I did feel quite lost after it finished. But it forced me into this new chapter, which was really exciting and something for me to focus on. It was the perfect thing to move on to.”

Sophie Turner stars on the June cover of ELLE UK (ELLE UK / Jem Mitchell)

Elsewhere in her conversation with the magazine, the actor confirmed that she still keeps in touch with her former on-screen brother Kit Harington, citing their journeys into parenthood as something that has bonded them.

She explained: “Kit has a baby [too], so we’ve managed to see each other quite a bit, which has been nice. We’ve both moved on to another step in our lives together.”

The June issue of ELLE UK is on sale from Wednesday (4 May).

Source Link Sophie Turner says marrying Joe Jonas helped ease ‘lost’ feeling after Game of Thrones ended