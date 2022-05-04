Sophie Turner says expecting second child with Joe Jonas is ‘best blessing ever’

Sophie Turner has confirmed she is expecting baby number two with husband Joe Jonas.

On Monday evening, the couple – who were married in 2019 – graced the Met Gala red carpet in New York City, as the Game of Thrones actress cradled her baby bump in a Louis Vuitton floor-length gown. While speaking to Elle UK on Tuesday, the 26-year-old actress said the “greatest thing in life” is raising her children.

“It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation,” she said. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

The actress and musician welcomed their first daughter, Willa Jonas, in July 2020. When asked if her eldest child is ready to become a big sister, Turner shared that she’s only beginning to grasp the idea.

“I’ll point to my stomach and say: ‘What’s in there?’ and she’ll go: ‘Baby’. But then she points to her own stomach and says:‘Baby’, and then she’ll point to her dad’s tummy and say: ‘Baby,’” Turner shared. “So, I think she just thinks that a belly is a baby and that’s the name for it.

“But she is a lot clingier than normal, so I think she has an idea,” she added. “She wants Mummy all of the time – she’s claiming her territory.”

As an expecting mother-of-two, Turner also reflected on her “rock ’n’ roll” and “spontaneous” life before children. She recalled her wedding to Jonas, which was conducted by an Elvis impersonator at a Las Vegas chapel after the Billboard Music Awards. “I was gunning for Cardi B to walk me down the aisle,” she said.

The actor rose to fame as Sansa Stark in the HBO series, which ran for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019. After the show’s end, Turner said she felt “glad” she had her relationship with Jonas to occupy her mind.

The baby news comes shortly after youngest brother Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra welcomed their first child via surrogate. Kevin Jonas also has two kids with his wife Danielle, who he married in 2009.

