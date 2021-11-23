Sophie Turner roasts husband Joe Jonas over 'lame' purity ring in Netflix special

Sophie Turner has roasted her husband Joe Jonas over his and his brothers’ previous use of purity rings.

The Jonas Brothers as well as their family and friends appeared in a new Netflix comedy special entitled Jonas Brothers Family Roast.

When it came time for Game of Thrones star Turner to take to the stage, she wasted no time in mocking the brothers and their purity rings, which they previously wore as a symbol to abstain from sex before marriage: “No, the rings weren’t a good idea.”

She then made a lewd joke: “Look, Joe wasn’t just sticking his fingers in some dumb metal rings. He was sticking his fingers in co-stars, actresses, and even a supermodel or two.”

The actor, who married Jonas in 2019, also said: “Yes, as a gesture they’re laughably, toe-curlingly lame. But remember, this was about more than a gesture. This was about faith. This was about principle. This was about taking a stand and setting an example.”

Nick Jonas, who married actor Priyanka Chopra in 2018, has previously criticised the way the brothers’ sex lives was talked about: “It became a defining factor of who we were as a band, which was disappointing. I was just trying to navigate love, and romance, and what sex even meant to me, at a sensitive age.”

He added: “The question should have been: Is it appropriate for people to talk about a 16-year-old’s sex life? It’s absolutely not — and it wouldn’t necessarily fly today.”

Jonas Brothers Family Special started streaming on Netflix today (23 November).

