Sony Twitter Gives Timely And 'Friendly Reminder' To Fans Campainig For Tobey Maguire's 'Spider-Man 4'

Fans have been campaigning for Spider-Man 4 starring Tobey Maguire ever since Spider-Man: No Way Home was released last year. Things have further intensified as Spider-Man director Sam Raimi said that he was open to the idea and would love to work with Tobey. The official Twitter handle of Sony has now responded to the fan campaign and given a ‘friendly reminder’ to the fans.

The official Twitter handle of Sony reacted to Sam Raimi’s interview, where the director said that anything was possible in the Marvel universe. They joked and wrote, “well this has been fun for our mentions today. friendly reminder, we’re just the social team!”. Check out the entire thread below.

well this has been fun for our mentions today 😂😂 friendly reminder, we’re just the social team! — Sony (@Sony) April 6, 2022

In an interview with Fandango, Sam Raimi was asked about the possibility of Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire, and the filmmaker said that he was open to it. He said, “I’ve come to realize after making Doctor Strange that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups. I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible. I don’t really have a story or a plan. I don’t know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don’t know what their thoughts are about that. I haven’t really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful. Even if it wasn’t a Spider-Man movie, I’d love to work with Tobey again, in a different role.”

This isn’t the first time that Sony’s Twitter handle has responded to fans request. They had earlier reacted to fans’ campaign for bringing back The Amazing Spider-Man 3 with Andrew Garfield.

The Amazing Peter #3! (Note: Yes, we’ve seen the hashtag. No, we don’t decide which movies get made. We’re just the social team 🙂)#SpiderManNoWayHome is now on Digital, and coming to 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12: https://t.co/unUkX9ceZc pic.twitter.com/TCsyk7swLC — Sony (@Sony) March 22, 2022

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Sony Twitter Gives Timely And 'Friendly Reminder' To Fans Campainig For Tobey Maguire's 'Spider-Man 4'