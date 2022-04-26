Sony Announces Venom And Ghostbuster Sequels, Spiderverse 3 Title And More At CinemaCon 2022

Sony shared the slate of their upcoming movies and made several exciting announcements at the annual CinemaCon 2022 that took place on Monday. The studio also shared unseen footages from their upcoming movies like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Kraven The Hunter and more. Along with this Sony had a eventful night and annocuned that Venom 3 and Ghostbusters 5 was currently underworks and even unveiled the title of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 2.

As per Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures Entertainment chairman Tom Rothman got on stage to make the new announcement and share the studio’s lineup. They confirmed that Tom Hardy starrer Venom franchise will be getting a third installment, but no other information was provided. Additionally, a sequel for Ghostbusters: Afterlife was also announced.

Sony surprised fans as they revealed that another Spider-Man spinoff based on the Marvel antihero comic character El Muerto was underworks. Grammy Award winning rapper Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, best known by his stage name Bad Bunny has been roped in to play the title character in the movie, becoming the first Latino actor to lead a Marvel live-action film.

Writers/producers of Spiderverse movies Phil Lord and Chris Miller then took to the stage and showed the first 15 minutes of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the first chapter in a two-part sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Ahead of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One release, they announced that the third Spiderverse movie is titled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

