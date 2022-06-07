Sonu Sood Talks About 'Samrat Prithviraj's Poor BO Collection As Few Shows Get Cancelled Due To No Audience

Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj was released in theatres last week and received mixed responses from the audience. The movie was reportedly made on an enormous budget of Rs. 250 crore, but has failed to garner the same numbers at the box office. The period drama saw a further dip in collection on Monday and a few shows were reportedly cancelled due to no audience. Amidst the chatter about Samrat Prithviraj’s poor performance, actor Sonu Sood, who plays Chand Bardai in the movie, spoke about the box office failure of the movie.

As per a report by several media reports, Samrat Prithviraj saw a massive drop on its first Monday and shows of the film have been cancelled due to no audience in several states. It was reported that, the movie also starring Manushi Chhillar, and Sanjay Dutt collected around Rs. 4-5 crore on its fourth day.

#SamratPrithviraj MON – 5 CR Total 4 days- ₹ 44 cr nett.. Its Curtain Down for the film. https://t.co/47SV25CToH — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 7, 2022

Recently in a conversation with Hindustan Times, Sonu Sood spoke about the movie’s under average performance at the BO. He said, “I am very thankful to the audience for showering us with their love. It might not have got as much business as expected, but we have to accept that things are a bit different after the pandemic. Having said that, I’d say I am very happy with it and with how much love people have shown it.”

