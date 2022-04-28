Sonu Sood On Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep Hindi 'National Language' Row; Says 'India Has One Language..'

The war of words between Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep may have ended with both actors clearing the misunderstanding, but the ‘national language’ debate they began on Twitter continues to gain momentum. And after ace filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, actor Sonu Sood also shared his opinion on the same when quizzed about the ongoing debate that has grabbed everyone’s attention.

In a recent interaction with Indian Express, the ‘Simmba’ actor hailed ‘entertainment’ as the language of India while sharing his views on the ongoing ‘national language’ row. “I don’t think Hindi can be called just the national language. India has one language, which is entertainment. If you entertain people, they will love you, honour you and accept you,” Sonu said.

While the phenomenal success of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ has left trade experts stunned, Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep at a recent event, praised film and said, “Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today,” while highlighting Bollywood films struggle at the box office.

Kannada Actor @KicchaSudeep said ,”correct it,Hindi is no more the National Language, its no more a National language”!

In a film launch & a huge applause from the crowd & the media. Hope the efforts of Kannada activists are reaching the intended places.👏👏#stophindilmposition pic.twitter.com/qpj06HJseG — ರವಿ-Ravi ಆಲದಮರ (@AaladaMara) April 23, 2022

Responding to which Ajay Devgn tweeted his opinion and found himself in the middle of a row that even attracted filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s attention as well. While the latter extended his support to Sudeep, RGV stated that ‘the north stars are insecure and jealous of the south stars.’ Read more about it here.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sonu will soon be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and debutant Manushi Chhillar period drama ‘Prithviraj’. Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 3, 2022.

