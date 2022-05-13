Sonos launches cheapest ray soundbar yet – here’s how to pre-order it

After much speculation, Sonos has officially unveiled its new line of affordable sound bars and they will be available to purchase soon.

The Ray is the latest all-in-one soundbar solution offering from the audio giant, aimed at people looking to improve the quality of their television audio in a relatively discreet set up that can sit snugly in your TV stand.

The Ray is designed to upgrade TV, music, and gaming audio without breaking the bank. Plus, it can be easily controlled with the Sonos app, an existing TV remote, Apple AirPlay 2, music service apps, and more.

The new offering from the premium speaker company will be coming in at around £279 (Sonos.com). This may sound like a lot for a new speaker system, but when compared to the company’s other lines, it’s a significant decrease. For example, the Sonos second generation Beam currently comes in at £449 (Sonos.com), with the high-end Arc coming in at a massive £899 (Sonos.com) so this could be an affordable way to make a significant upgrade.

If you want to find out how to pre-order the affordable soundbar then keep reading below.

Sonos Ray all-in-one soundbar: £279, Sonos.com – pre-order now

Dimensions: 559mm x 95mm x 71 mm

559mm x 95mm x 71 mm Speakers: 4 internal

4 internal Weight: 1.95kg

1.95kg Connections: Optical, ethernet, wifi, HDMI ARC and eARC, AirPlay 2

Optical, ethernet, wifi, HDMI ARC and eARC, AirPlay 2 Sound formats: Stereo PCM, Dolby Digital 5.1 and DTS Digital Surround

As with all of Sonos’s products, the Ray can work alongside other speakers within your home using an internet connection to creat an even larger surround system.

While Sonos simulteanously announced an improvement to its voice-control and a suite of other products, the Ray will unfortunately not have voice-features included – likely another reason why this unit is is markedly cheaper than its other soundbar siblings.

Sonos is also showcasing its dialogue-boosting tech in this modest offering, which should help to improve the clarity of vocal frequencies. If you’ve ever struggled to hear the dialogue in films like Tenet because of badly balanced sound levels, this should help make voices more distinguishable in the mix.

The Sonos Ray is also being offered in two different colourways – black and white – and will be available in the UK from 7 June 2022.

