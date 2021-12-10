Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Fans react to first look at Idris Elba in trailer for sequel

The first trailer for the forthcoming sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog has been released, prompting jubilant reactions from fans.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 follows after the hit 2020 film, based on Sega’s iconic video game franchise.

Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey reprise their roles as Sonic and the villainous Dr Eggman respectively, while Idris Elba joins the cast as Knuckles.

While Knuckles is typically portrayed as Sonic’s ally in the games, the character is shown to be Sonic’s adversary in the newly released trailer.

Colleen O’Shaughnessey voices Sonic’s comrade, Tails, a role she has voiced in the video game franchise since 2014.

Fans shared their thoughts about the trailer on social media, with many people praising the first look at Elba’s performance.

“THIS LOOKS SO GOOD,” wrote one person. “OH MY GOD.”

“IDRIS ELBA SOUNDS SO GOOD AS KNUCKLES AAAAAAAA,” wrote someone else.

“Only hearing a few lines, and Idris is already killing it as Knuckles. Makes him sound properly intimidating,” added another viewer.

“It’s awesome that they’re giving knuckles a more serious tone for this movie. Idris Elba is a great choice for him,” wrote one fan.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is out in cinemas on 8 April 2022.

