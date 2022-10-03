Sona Mohapatra Calls Out Farhan Akhtar’s Silence Over Sajid Khan’s Return In Bigg Boss 16: Charity Begins At Home

In August, Twitter users expressed their disappointment with Bollywood after Sajid Khan announced his returning film 100% led by John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, and Shehnaaz Gill. The filmmaker has now shocked netizens more by appearing as a contestant on the Colors reality show Bigg Boss 16. Sajid Khan has remained away from the limelight for almost four years after he had been accused of sexual misconduct in 2018 by several female colleagues. Reportedly the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) also barred him from directing films.

SEE ALSO: ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Abdu Rozik Is Officially The Cutest BB Contestant As Twitter Goes Aww Over His Adorable Request

Many took to Twitter expressing their disappointment with the filmmaker’s participation in the show. Singer Sona Mohapatra also voiced her opinion on the same and said the industry needs to put out a stronger statement condemning Sajid’s participation. In her tweet, Sona also called out Farhan Akhtar, who heads the organisation Mard for not opening up about the same.

Dear @FarOutAkhtar , you front an organisation called MARD. This man 👇🏾& the many others are known to you personally. Speak up, Stand Up only when it’s convenient or pays to virtue signal for ‘our cause’ not now? Charity begins at home. 🤟🏾💔 https://t.co/h4IDyHqnBx — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) October 3, 2022

Sona, in another tweet, called out several participation by controversial celebrities. She added, “This is #SajidKhan , now on a reality TV show. Then there is #AnuMalik judging a music reality show on TV, for children no less. #KailashKher? Celebrity Judge on TV. ALL called out by many many women in @IndiaMeToo. Indian TV channels, executives are indeed depraved & sad lot.”

The singer ended her tweet adding that the show’s creative and marketing teams would be chuckling about the free publicity. “Sleep well in the night dancing on the graves of your conscience,” she ended her tweet.

Sajid did not speak about the #MeToo accusations upon his entry into Bigg Boss. He said, “Till the night (when he was accused of harassment) I was working on the film and in the morning I was out of the film. My credit on the film was taken away from me.”

Salman Khan welcomed Sajid Khan with a video from Shenaaz Gill, wishing him well on the show. She said, “Hi Sajid bhai, you are going inside the Bigg Boss house and I am very happy for you. The way you have always made the audience laugh on television and through your scripts, just go all out in the reality show also. Just spread smiles and please do not fight with anyone. Just entertain everyone and be real. My support is with you, rock it brother.”

Bigg Boss season 16 participants also include Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, rapper MC Stan, Imlie star Sumbul Touqeer, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Gautam Vig, and many more.

Cover Image: Twitter

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Sona Mohapatra Calls Out Farhan Akhtar's Silence Over Sajid Khan’s Return In Bigg Boss 16: Charity Begins At Home