Sona Mohapatra Calls ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ Remake ‘Puke Worthy’ Amid Neha Kakkar-Falguni Pathak Controversy

Bollywood is very infamous for remaking movies, songs and content that have already been made in another language. Recently the public was outraged after Neha Kakkar released a song titled O Sajna that was a remake of Falguni Pathak’s iconic song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. Pathak thanked the public for supporting her and also used some harsh words. Singer Sona Mohapatra, who is known for grabbing headlines with her controversial statements has now reacted to the remake culture in Bollywood and slammed the remake of the Sri Lankan song Manike Mage.

SEE ALSO: All For Publicity? Falguni Pathak Joins Neha Kakkar On ‘Indian Idol 13’ Amid ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai’ Controversy

Taking to her Twitter Mohapatra called the Hindi remake of Manike Mage( from Thank God movie) song a ‘horror and ‘puke worthy’ and also reacted to Maine Payal Hai Chhankai controversy. The singer appreciated the public’s backlash and said that India should stand up against remakes.

She wrote, “the constant showcasing of a lack of courage to back new compositions, songwriters, disrespecting creators, writers has destroyed the fabric of what made #Bollywood music culturally relevant. The horror of the Sri Lankan Manike Mage remade, case in point2. Puke worthy for me.”

the constant showcasing of a lack of courage to back new compositions, songwriters, disrespecting creators, writers has destroyed the fabric of what made #Bollywood music culturally relevant.The horror of the Sri Lankan Manike Mage remade, case in point2. Puke worthy for me. 🤑🤮 https://t.co/eO9sE7JmWd — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) September 26, 2022

She also wrote about public backlash over Falguni Pathak’s song being remixed and wrote, “I can only hope that the music labels & #Bollywood film producers killing the creative community & creators by commissioning short-cuts; remakes, remixes take note of the public backlash on the recent #FalguniPathak hit. Also, dear #India , do stand up more often to such.”

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Sona Mohapatra Calls 'Manike Mage Hithe' Remake 'Puke Worthy' Amid Neha Kakkar-Falguni Pathak Controversy