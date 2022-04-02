Someone Made A Game Where You Can Slap Chris Rock And Measure Slap Speed!

The Will Smith and Chris Rock slapping incident during the Oscar award show is still trending on the social media platforms and now the producers of the award shows in India are looking for a similar type of incident to happen in their next shows. People are reacting on social media and now even the Indian celebrities have started posting their reactions on Twitter.

An internet user came up with a website as an April Fool’s surprise on the 1st of this month where you can slap Chris Rock and even test your slapping speed. Basically, it’s a game where you will get a chance to experience the feeling of Will Smith when he slapped Chris Rock during the award show.

When you open the website, a hand and Chris Rock’s face appears on the screen. You can drag the hand towards Chris’s face to slap him and there is a speed counter on the top of the screen as well where your slap’s speed appears. You can measure how fast you can slap Chris Rock and then improve your scores based on the speed.

However, on April 1, the developer came up with a surprise and it was exclusively available only for one day. The website showed Will Smith’s face instead of Chris Rock and we can imagine how many times did Chris Rock play this game yesterday and at what speed he slapped Will.

Here you can play the slap Chris Rock game.

I have been playing this game for quite a while now and I recommend you to go and try this exciting game as you will have a lot of fun slapping Chris Rock.

