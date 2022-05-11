A US army soldier has died after being attacked by a bear in Alaska on Tuesday.

The soldier – who has not yet been named pending notification of next-of-kin – died of their injuries sustained during a group training exercise at a base camp in Anchorage, the state’s largest city.

The bear is still thought to be on the loose and being searched for by local wildlife troopers.

The species of the bear remains unknown, but Alaska is home to around 100,000 black bears and at least 40,000 grizzlies.

The area that the attack took place will remain closed to the public and officials will release more information when it becomes available.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Soldier killed by bear during training exercise in Alaska