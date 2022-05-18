Solar panels set to be mandatory on all new buildings under EU plan

Solar panels would be mandatory on all new buildings in the European Union under a new proposal aimed at rapidly reducing dependence on Russian fossil fuels and supercharging its transition to green energy.

The “solar rooftop initiative” in the European Commission’s REPowerEU plan would introduce a phased-in legal obligation to install solar panels on new public and commercial buildings, as well as new residential buildings.

“We can also lead by example let us show as a Commission how quickly we can put solar panels on our buildings,” said Frans Timmermans, who is leading the European Commission’s work on the European Green Deal.

The initiative forms part of the Commission’s drive to scale-up and speed-up renewable energy in power generation, industry, buildings and transport to accelerate the EU’s independence from Russian imports, give a boost to the green transition and reduce energy prices over time.

The detailed plan published on Wednesday comes after the Commission called for the rapid phase out of Russian fossil fuels and an acceleration of the European Green Deal in March in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

European leaders then agreed to fully phase out Europe’s dependency on Russian gas, oil and coal imports as soon as possible at the European Council meeting later that month, and asked the Commission to develop a plan by the end of May.

The REPowerEU plan published on Wednesday is the Commission’s detailed proposal of how to do just that. The plan has three main pillars: energy savings, diversification of energy supplies, and accelerated roll-out of renewable energy.

The Commission has said the plan will require an additional investment of 210 billion euros between now and 2027 from the private and public sector across Europe, describing it as a “downpayment” on the bloc’s future independence and security.

The proposal says cutting Russian fossil fuel imports can save the EU almost 100 billion euros a year.

Accelerating the rollout of renewables

The proposed mandatory solar panel roll out is part of the final pillar.

The Commission is proposing to increase its target of renewables producing 40 per cent of the EU’s energy by 2030, to 45 per cent.

In order to do so, the Commission is proposing to double the rate of deployment of heat pumps, to produce 10 millions tonnes of domestic renewable hydrogen by 2030, and to double solar capacity.

It is also calling on member states to create dedicated “go-to” areas for renewables in places with lower environmental risks, where it says permitting processes should be shortened and simplified.

The Commission says it will roll out contracts to support the update of green hydrogen by industry and will use emission trading revenues to support the switch away from Russian fossil fuel dependencies. It says it will also “intensify” work on the supply of critical raw materials for the renewable transition and prepare a legislative proposal on this.

Saving energy

In terms of saving energy, the Commission is proposing to up the target for energy efficiency to lead to a 9 per cent reduction in energy consumption by 2030, to 13 per cent.

It is also encouraging member states to use policy to boost energy savings, such as reduced VAT rates on energy efficient heating systems, building insulation and appliances and products, or by strengthening national energy requirements of new buildings.

The commissions said in the short term citizens and businesses can save energy, by reducing heating temperatures and reducing the use of air conditioning, switching off lights, using more public transport and using household appliances more efficiently.

Diversifying energy supplies

The Commission says it is considering the development of a “joint purchasing mechanism” which will negotiate and contract gas purchases on behalf of participating member states. It will also enable joint purchasing of renewable hydrogen, it said.

It will also consider legislative measures to require diversification of gas supply over time by member states, it added.

