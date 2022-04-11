‘SoHo Karen’ avoids prison for hate crime attack on Black teen in hotel

Miya Ponsetto, who earned the nickname “SoHo Karen” after going viral for attacking and wrongly accusing a Black teen of stealing her phone in a New York hotel, has avoided prison time.

Ponsetto, 23, of California, plead guilty to a felony hate crime, New York officials announced on Monday. She will serve two years of probation with the possibility of downgrading her sentence to a misdemeanor.

The Simi Valley woman was widely reviled after video went viral of her accosting 14-year-old Keyon Harrold, Jr, a Black teen she thought had stolen her phone, which was actually left in an Uber.

“Ms Ponsetto displayed outrageous behavior,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said on Monday, adding, “As a Black man, I have personally experienced racial profiling countless times in my life and I sympathize with the young man victimized in this incident.”

The incident got national attention in part because the teen is the son of famed jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold, and Ponsetto attracted even more controversy when she seemed not to apologise in a widely viewed CBS News interview.

“I wasn’t racial profiling whatsoever,” Ponsetto told host Gayle King. “I’m Puerto Rican. I’m, like, a woman of colour.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

