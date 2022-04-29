Soft, sustainable bamboo muslin swaddles from Panda London are here to give your child a magical night’s sleep

Trying to ensure your little one gets a great night’s sleep is one of the biggest challenges for any new parent.

From allergies to accidents and temperature issues, there’s a whole wealth of concerns to contend with – and that’s before we even get to the monster living under the bed!

Which is why bamboo bedding experts Panda London have created their gorgeous kids and babies range, now including their new 100 per cent Bamboo Baby Muslin Swaddles & Squares.

Muslin is a lightweight, loosely woven fabric classically made from cotton, whose origin dates back to Ancient India. Its lightness and washing-machine friendly nature, means it is perfect for swaddling babies – even more so when woven from soft bamboo.

The age-old practice of swaddling infants has long been used to keep babies feeling cosy and warm, restricting their movement to echo the feeling of being back inside the womb.

Bamboo is kind to the planet as well as being sumptuous and soothing on delicate young skin. It’s antimicrobial, antibiotic and hypoallergenic properties make it ideal for those suffering from eczema – it’s the first step to a great night’s sleep – for you and your child.

And because we all know that the softer the sheets the deeper the sleep (right?), Panda London has produced bamboo bedding that feels as soft as Egyptian cotton.

Bamboo really is an eco-friendlier choice than cotton. With shoots that grow sky-high, it requires less land to grow and a third less water. It is also organically grown – so no pesky pesticides. And Panda London takes this approach right through their supply chain too, by only sourcing from FSC-approved forests and delivering products in recycled boxes and not using any harmful chemical dyes. What’s not to love?

Baby bamboo muslins, £24-40

(Panda London)

With three adorable patterns to choose from: London’s red telephone boxes and landmarks; origami African animals from giraffes to pandas and elephants; and cute line-drawn farm animals, Panda London’s baby muslins offer a theme to suit any nursery and to bring a smile to your face during middle of the night feeds. The perfect gift for baby. Made from double layers of pre-washed, beautifully soft and gentle bamboo, they’re perfect for your baby’s skin and totally machine washable.

Kids bamboo bedding and mattress protector £19.95-£50

(Panda London)

When it comes to temperature control – one of the biggest concerns when selecting the correct bedding, bamboo is breathable and lightweight, with sweat-wicking properties in summer and insulating in the winter – so it’s the perfect fabric to climate control your child while they sleep soundly into the night.

And being naturally antibacterial – making it completely inhospitable to micro-organisms – your kid will sleep tight knowing the bed bugs really won’t bite.

Panda London’s duvet covers, pillow covers and fitted sheets come in a range of calming hues, from blush pink to slate grey and classic white, created using the gentlest eco-friendly dyes to swaddle your child for a soothing night’s sleep. And with zip-up duvet covers and straps, duvets will remain in place for even the wriggliest sleepers.

The ultra-thin, waterproof mattress protector will keep kids cool and cosy all night and reduce the impact of any night time accidents.

Memory foam bamboo pillows, £31.95 – £34.95

(Panda London)

The Panda Kids Pillows, made specially to support tiny heads and necks, are not only comfortable, but so supportive they’re even recommended by orthopaedic experts for enabling the perfect neck and spine alignment. If you’ve ever slept with a memory foam pillow, you’ll know it’s hard to go back to limp, dusty feather ones. And with a 10-year guarantee, you’ll be hard-pressed to find something that will hold firm as your little one grows.

(Panda London)

Our IndyBest reviewer described the pillow as: “Extremely supportive – anyone with neck problems or who prefers to sleep on their neck or back will be amazed at just how comfortable it feels. Plus, we just can’t resist the cute panda face embroidered on the cover.”

Kids Bamboo Hooded Towel £30-£38

(Panda London)

There’s nothing nicer than the feeling of being fresh from a hot bath, squeaky clean and ready to snuggle down into some fluffy PJs. Panda London’s adorable hooded towel is so soft, we cannot think of a better way to end bath time. Gentle, cosy and quick-drying and with cute-as-a-button panda ears, we’d rather like one for ourselves, too.

