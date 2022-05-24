Social media stocks lose more than $160bn after Snap profit warning

Social media stocks lost more than $160bn in market value after a profit warning from Snapchat’s owner Snap caused a sharp decline in the sector.

The share price of the company, which is dependent on digital advertising, plummeted more than 40 per cent after the warning, takings its price to below its 2017 initial public offering price of $17.

