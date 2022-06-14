SNP MP Patrick Grady faces two-day suspension from parliament for breach of sexual misconduct policy

The SNP MP Patrick Grady should be suspended from the Commons for two days for breaching Parliament’s sexual misconduct policy, an independent panel has reccomended.

In a report published on Tuesday the Independent Expert Panel (IEP) said it had upheld an allegation of sexual misconduct against the SNP’s former chief whip after a party staffer logged a complaint.

Mr Grady was said to have made “an unwanted sexual advance to the complainant that included the touching and stroking of the complainant’s neck, hair, and back” at a 2016 work social event in a pub.

Deciding it sanction, the panel found that relative age [36 compared to 19 years old at the time of the incident] and authority of the respondent, as opposied to the complainant” was an aggrevating factor.

Established in the wake of the MeToo scandal, the IEP panel concluded: “An unwanted physical touching, with sexual intent, from a senior MP to a junior member of staff, even on a single occasion, is a significant breach of the policy. It must be marked by some period of suspension from the House.”

“However, for all the reasons we have set out, in this case it should be short, and will be somewhat shorter than it might have been by reference to the breaches of confidentiality by the complainant,” the panel added.

“We consider that the respondent should be suspended for two sitting days from the House, and that neither day should be a Friday. In addition, the respondent must make a full and unreserved apology to the House via a personal statement.”

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link SNP MP Patrick Grady faces two-day suspension from parliament for breach of sexual misconduct policy