SNP accuses Ben Wallace of ‘disgusting smear’ for saying MPs were drunk on Gibraltar trip

MPs accused of “drinking heavily” on a trip to Gibraltar this week have hit back against what they say is a “bizarre Tory smear campaign”.

It came in response to Defence Secretary Ben Wallace saying that he will complain to the SNP and Labour Party about the MPs’ alleged behaviour before and during a flight to the Overseas British Territory on Tuesday.

Mr Wallace said that two SNP MPs – David Linden and Drew Hendry – and Labour MP Charlotte Nichols showed “a lack of respect for the enduring work of our Armed Forces” and risked “undermining respect for Parliament”.

He said that they were drinking on a British Airways plane carrying MPs, defence staff and members of the public.

It is claimed that when the flight landed, Ms Nichols required a wheelchair to get from the baggage reclaim to a military minibus, while Mr Linden and Mr Hendry were “lairy” and “rude” when their Covid passes did not work at the airport gates, The Telegraph reported.

Mr Linden and Mr Hendry then continued to a welcome dinner for the MPs, but Ms Nichols was taken to a hotel “for her own safety”, the newspaper added.

It is reported that Ms Nichols did not continue with the trip which involved a meeting with the Chief Minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo. Instead, she flew back to London on Tuesday night.

According to The Telegraph, Ms Nichols said she had experienced a “bit of a mental health episode” and “had not been feeling well”.

She said: “I got diagnosed with PTSD back in June and got a bit freaked out by my hotel room last night. On ill health grounds, I said I wasn’t going to take part in today and did need to come back to the UK.”

Military staff were forced to intervene to calm the SNP MPs down during the trip, it was claimed.

The claims are based on reports of the MPs’ conduct from military escorts on the flight as reported by The Telegraph, which added that all three MPs did not deny they had been drinking but denied they were drunk.

An SNP spokesperson said: “These suggestions are inaccurate. Drew Hendry MP and David Linden MP were honoured to be invited to this important event and attended all engagements, including the welcome meeting and dinner shortly after landing.

“Instead of trying to divert attention from the Tory corruption scandal engulfing Westminster, Ben Wallace should be apologising for his role in it, including voting to get Owen Paterson off the hook.”

Mr Linden tweeted that he was “incredibly disappointed by what appears to be a bizarre Tory smear campaign in the media”.

Mr Hendry said the allegations were part of a “shameless attempt to divert attention from the Tory corruption scandal”.

An SNP source told The Herald that Tory MPs on the trip were the ones that were “out on the lash until 2am”.

They said: “The fact this was briefed to three Tory-supporting newspapers, with only Tories actually claiming it happened says it all.

“Drew and David were not drunk. They arrived at 16.45, and they were at a reception at 6.30pm. They were in bed by 10.30pm or so that evening, and in fact two Tory MPs stayed out on the lash until 2am.

“They’ve not missed any events, and have not even talked to those who have suddenly made these claims. It is a disgusting political smear on the eve of Armistice Day. The Tories cannot sink any lower.”

